Boston Red Sox in Precarious Position with Trevor Story and His Contract Moving Forward
Heading into play on Friday, Boston Red Sox' shortstop Trevor Story is in the midst of a historic slump at the plate.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Trevor Story is the 4th Red Sox player in the Wild Card Era to hit .115 or lower over a 19-game span (min. 80 PA), joining Daniel Nava (2012), Julio Lugo (2007) and John Valentin (1997).
Story, 32, is hitting .234 for the season with six homers and 19 RBIs, but much of that damage was done in the first 20 games or so. His OPS+ of 76 suggests he's been a below average hitter this year.
Signed before the 2022 season, Story has had a disastrous tenure in Boston. He played just 94 games in 2022, hitting .238 with 16 homers, and then he played only 43 in 2023. He hit just .203 that season with three homers. A shoulder injury forced him out for most of 2024, as he played just 26 games, hitting .255. Though he's been healthy this year, his performance hasn't matched his $140 million contract.
And given where things are at right now, the Sox are destined to be stuck in a precarious position for a few more years to come. Story signed a six-year contract before the 2022 season, but he has an opt-out available after this season. In all honesty, the Red Sox were likely hoping that Story would play well and lead them to the playoffs, and then opt-out in search of more money. If he did that, they could then turn the shortstop position over to top prospect Marcelo Mayer and pair with him Kristian Campbell at second. It would also save the team the $50 million remaining.
But if Story opts in for the final two years of his deal, as expected, the team's roster construction issues will continue. They already don't have enough room to bring up Mayer or top outfield prospect Roman Anthony.
A 10-year veteran, Story has played with the Colorado Rockies and Red Sox. A two-time All-Star, he hit a career-high 37 homers in 2018. He also led the National League in steals during the COVID 2020 season with 15.
The Red Sox enter play on Friday at 22-23 and in second place in the American League East. They'll play the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. ET. Atlanta is 22-22.
