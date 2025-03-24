Boston Red Sox Insider Says That Starting Pitching Could Pace Group in 2025
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season that saw them go 81-81 and miss the playoffs again. Boston hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021. It hasn't won a World Series since 2018.
However, the expectations are sky-high for this Red Sox team after an active offseason saw them land All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and World Champions Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler.
The Red Sox feature pitching depth, star power offensively and one of the best farm systems in baseball, complete with top prospects who are ready to make an impact in 2025.
While there's a lot to like about this Red Sox group, Ian Browne of MLB.com said that the Sox' pitching stood out to him most in spring training.
Not only was Garrett Crochet acquired in the offseason via trade, but two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler was added via free agency. That left-right combo could get Boston back to the playoffs for the first time since ‘21. Crochet is a candidate to win the Cy Young Award. Buehler, on a one-year deal, is not only healthy to start the season for the first time in years, but also motivated that he didn’t draw more interest in the offseason
The 25-year-old Crochet went 6-12 for the White Sox last year with a 3.58 ERA. He made 32 starts, though several were shorter starts at the end of the season in order to preserve his health. In 146.0 innings, he struck out a whopping 209 hitters and made the All-Star Game.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series in 2024, securing the final out in Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday at the Texas Rangers.
