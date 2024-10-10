Boston Red Sox Issue Positive Update on Team's Spring Training Facility After Hurricane Milton
The Boston Red Sox issued a positive statement on the team's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., following the impact of Hurricane Milton on Wednesday.
Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald provided their words in a written piece on Thursday.
“JetBlue Park saw minimal wind and water damage during Hurricane Milton and did not lose power at the ballpark throughout the storm,” the Red Sox announced Thursday morning. “Lee County will stage 2,000 rescue workers at JetBlue Park over the next two weeks to aid in clean-up efforts in and around the Fort Myers area.”
That's certainly good news for the Red Sox, but more important, it's good news for the surrounding community. The state of Florida has been battered recently by multiple strong storms and the less impact to each community, the better.
Up in Pinellas County, the news wasn't as good. In St. Petersburg, the home ballpark of the Tampa Bay Rays (Tropicana Field) lost its roof entirely. It will need to be fully repaired by the time the season begins in 2025.
The Red Sox will be back in Fort Myers in early February as they begin spring training again. The first Grapefruit League game for Boston is set for Feb. 21.
At the time of this posting, we have not seen any other official updates from teams on the state of their spring training facilities. We did see videos on social media of the rain pelting the Yankees facility in Tampa.
You can see that below:
