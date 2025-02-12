Boston Red Sox Major Trade Acquisition Makes Big Physical Change Heading into Camp
According to Boston Red Sox Insider Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald, Red Sox infielder Vaughn Grissom has made a significant physical change as spring training opens.
Per Starr on social media:
Quick notes from Craig Breslow’s first media availability of spring training:
- still looking for a righty bat
- Red Sox are “definitely” considering a 6-man rotation
- very happy with Vaughn Grissom’s offseason, he gained 20 lbs
- open to doing closer by committee
Grissom, 24, was acquired by the Red Sox last offseason in the trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. While Sale went onto win the Cy Young Award in the National League, Grissom floundered in his first year in Boston. Injury and sickness limited him to just 31 games and 105 official at-bats. He hit only .190 and did not hit a home run.
Despite his struggles last year, he is expected to get the first crack at the second base job for Boston. However, he'll have to really earn it as the Red Sox possess multiple other options. David Hamilton can play the position and top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell are knocking on the door.
If Grissom can hold off them, top outfield prospect Roman Anthony is also trying to make the roster. If he does, that could force Ceddanne Rafaela to the infield.
Grissom made his debut with Atlanta in 2023, hitting .291 over 41 games with five home runs and 18 RBI.
The Red Sox finished third in the American League East last season.
