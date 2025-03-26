Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Confirms Key Lineup Decision Ahead of Opening Day
The biggest question facing the Boston Red Sox has been answered on the eve of Opening Day.
Manager Alex Cora went on WEEI on Wednesday, confirming that Rafael Devers would become a full-time designated hitter in 2025. Blockbuster free agent addition Alex Bregman will take his place as Boston's everyday third baseman.
"We all are in the winning business," Cora said. "(Devers) understands that."
The move doesn't exactly come as a surprise, since Devers didn't play in the field at all in spring training, but it does help the team move on from a distracting offseason controversy.
Devers didn't hide his frustration when the Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract in February, insisting that he would not move off third base. He ultimately changed his tune a few weeks later, publicly backing down from the debate as he returned from a pair of shoulder injuries.
Across his 942 starts at third base since making his MLB debut in 2017, Devers ranks dead last at the position with -62 defensive runs saved. Bregman, on the other hand, has racked up 27 defensive runs saved in 977 starts as a third baseman since 2016, winning his first Gold Glove in 2024.
Had Devers stuck at third base, Bregman likely would have moved to second, preventing top prospect Kristian Campbell from getting regular at-bats.
Now, Masataka Yoshida is set to rejoin the Red Sox's outfield rotation once he returns from his rehab assignment in Triple-A. The Japanese 31-year-old was the primary designated hitter in Boston in 2024 due to shoulder and thumb injuries, logging just 1.0 inning in the field.
Devers is making the move to designated hitter at the age of 28, which is exactly when Hall of Fame slugger David Ortiz moved off of first base. Following in Ortiz's footsteps would be quite the path for Devers to take, even if Bregman's short-term deal gives him the potential to move back into the field somewhere down the line.
The Red Sox signed Devers to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, keeping him under team control through the end of 2033.
For his career, Devers is a .279 hitter with an .856 OPS who averages 33 home runs, 42 doubles, 105 RBIs and a 3.7 WAR per 162 games. The three-time All-Star has earned MVP votes in each of the last five non-COVID-shortened seasons, all in the wake of his 2018 World Series ring.
Bregman, meanwhile, is a .272 hitter with an .848 OPS, winning two World Series and making two All-Star appearances. Per 162 games, Bregman has averaged 28 home runs, 39 doubles, 97 RBIs and a 5.8 WAR.
