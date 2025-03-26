Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies Among Select Few MLB Teams With Flat Valuations
Forbes released its annual list of the most valuable teams in MLB on Wednesday, and the vast majority of franchises were on the upswing.
The New York Yankees, yet again, topped the list at $8.2 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants. And while the Miami Marlins finished dead last again, their $1.05 billion valuation is at least a 5% improvement year-over-year.
There were four teams that had flat valuations compared to this time last year – the St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays – while the Chicago White Sox actually saw their valuation go down 2% to $2 billion.
Colorado is still worth $1.475 billion, getting leapfrogged by the Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins in the rankings. The club now ranks No. 24, just ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Tampa Bay comes in at $1.25 billion for the third year in a row, which slots them in at No. 29. The Rays were tied for No. 27 in 2024 – alongside the Cincinnati Reds and ahead of the Kansas City Royals – and alone at No. 26 in 2023.
The Rockies have finished dead last in the NL West three years running and have not made the postseason since 2018. As for the Rays, they missed the playoffs in 2024, are setting up shop in the Yankees' spring training park for their regular season home games in 2025 and recently backed out on their local stadium deal.
