Fastball

'Fastball On SI' Staff Makes 2025 MLB Awards, Playoffs Predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees all boast star-studded rosters, with so many moving parts making the 2025 MLB season one to look forward to.

Sam Connon, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony

Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) takes the field to start the game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park.
Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) takes the field to start the game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 MLB regular season is finally upon us, which means it's time for our team at "Fastball On SI" to predict how it will all shake out.

Following an offseason chock full of blockbuster moves, manager changes, critical injuries, payroll records and more, here is how Sam Connon, Brady Farkas and Jack Ankony think the regular season, postseason and World Series will play out:

Sam Connon, Staff Writer

AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr., KC
NL MVP: Juan Soto, NYM
AL Cy Young: Logan Gilbert, SEA
NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler, PHI
AL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Jobe, DET
NL Rookie of the Year: Roki Sasaki, LAD
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, CIN
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Mike Trout, LAA
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Sandy Alcántara, MIA
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Raisel Iglesias, ATL

AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Houston Astros
AL Wild Cards: Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds

World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Boston Red Sox

Brady Farkas, National Columnist

AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez, SEA
NL MVP: Kyle Tucker, CHC
AL Cy Young: Pablo López, MIN
NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, PIT
AL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Teel, CHW
NL Rookie of the Year: Bubba Chandler, PIT
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, CIN
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Matt Brash, SEA
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Sandy Alcántara, MIA
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Tanner Scott, LAD

AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Seattle Mariners
AL Wild Cards: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Cincinnati Reds
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies

World Series: Atlanta Braves def. Boston Red Sox

Jack Ankony, National Columnist

AL MVP: Jose Ramirez, CLE
NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, LAD
AL Cy Young: Garrett Crochet, BOS
NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, PIT
AL Rookie of the Year: Cam Smith, HOU
NL Rookie of the Year: Roki Sasaki, LAD
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, CHC
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Jacob deGrom, TEX
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Brandon Woodruff, MIL
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Justin Martinez, ARI

AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Minnesota Twins
AL West: Seattle Mariners
AL Wild Cards: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers

World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Texas Rangers

Related MLB Stories

  • BRADY'S SPIN: The Blue Jays are aging and expensive, with a superstar in a contract year. How they perform, and how they pivot, will be a fascinating storyline this season. CLICK HERE
  • FORBES MLB VALUATIONS: While the Yankees once again topped the list of the most valuable franchises in MLB, the Rockies and Rays were among the few teams with flat valuations. CLICK HERE
  • WELLS EARNS HISTORIC NOD: Aaron Boone confirmed that Austin Wells would become the first Yankees catcher ever to bat leadoff on Thursday. CLICK HERE
Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Home/News