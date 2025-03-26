'Fastball On SI' Staff Makes 2025 MLB Awards, Playoffs Predictions
The 2025 MLB regular season is finally upon us, which means it's time for our team at "Fastball On SI" to predict how it will all shake out.
Following an offseason chock full of blockbuster moves, manager changes, critical injuries, payroll records and more, here is how Sam Connon, Brady Farkas and Jack Ankony think the regular season, postseason and World Series will play out:
Sam Connon, Staff Writer
AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr., KC
NL MVP: Juan Soto, NYM
AL Cy Young: Logan Gilbert, SEA
NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler, PHI
AL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Jobe, DET
NL Rookie of the Year: Roki Sasaki, LAD
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, CIN
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Mike Trout, LAA
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Sandy Alcántara, MIA
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Raisel Iglesias, ATL
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Houston Astros
AL Wild Cards: Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds
World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Boston Red Sox
Brady Farkas, National Columnist
AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez, SEA
NL MVP: Kyle Tucker, CHC
AL Cy Young: Pablo López, MIN
NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, PIT
AL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Teel, CHW
NL Rookie of the Year: Bubba Chandler, PIT
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, CIN
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Matt Brash, SEA
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Sandy Alcántara, MIA
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Tanner Scott, LAD
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Kansas City Royals
AL West: Seattle Mariners
AL Wild Cards: New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles
NL East: Atlanta Braves
NL Central: Cincinnati Reds
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies
World Series: Atlanta Braves def. Boston Red Sox
Jack Ankony, National Columnist
AL MVP: Jose Ramirez, CLE
NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, LAD
AL Cy Young: Garrett Crochet, BOS
NL Cy Young: Paul Skenes, PIT
AL Rookie of the Year: Cam Smith, HOU
NL Rookie of the Year: Roki Sasaki, LAD
AL Manager of the Year: Dan Wilson, SEA
NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell, CHC
AL Comeback Player of the Year: Jacob deGrom, TEX
NL Comeback Player of the Year: Brandon Woodruff, MIL
AL Reliever of the Year: Emmanuel Clase, CLE
NL Reliever of Year: Justin Martinez, ARI
AL East: Boston Red Sox
AL Central: Minnesota Twins
AL West: Seattle Mariners
AL Wild Cards: New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians
NL East: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central: Chicago Cubs
NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers
World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers def. Texas Rangers
