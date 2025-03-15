Fastball

Boston Red Sox Name Garrett Crochet Opening Day Starter in Wake of Blockbuster Trade

Garrett Crochet made a name for himself with the Chicago White Sox last season, but now he has officially been tabbed as the Boston Red Sox ace to open 2025.

Sam Connon

Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark.
Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox paid a king's ransom for Garrett Crochet this winter, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that they are shoving their new ace directly into the spotlight.

Crochet was named the Red Sox's Opening Day starter on Saturday, three months after he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox. He will take the mound on the road against the Texas Rangers when the regular season gets underway on March 27.

In 32 starts last season, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.1 WAR, making his first All-Star appearance in the process. The 25-year-old has pitched 6.1 scoreless innings so far in Grapefruit League play this spring, giving up six hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts.

Crochet beat out Tanner Houck and Walker Buehler for the Opening Day nod. Last year's Opening Day starter, Brayan Bello, is slated to begin 2025 on the injured list.

This will mark the second season in a row that Crochet has started on Opening Day, although he filled the role for the White Sox last year. The southpaw gave up five hits, zero walks and one earned runin 6.0 innings against the Detroit Tigers in 2024, getting stuck with the tough-luck loss as Tarik Skubal laid the groundwork for his ultimately successful AL Cy Young campaign.

Boston had to part ways with two top-60 prospects in catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery – plus infielder Chase Meidroth and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez – to reel in Crochet, who has yet to sign a long-term extension.

Crochet will be just the latest newly-acquired ace to start for the Red Sox on Opening Day. Corey Kluber, David Price, David Wells and Pedro Martinez were also named Opening Day starters in their first years with the franchise.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Rangers from Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on March 27. Nathan Eovaldi, who spent five seasons in Boston, is expected to draw the start for Texas.

Related MLB Stories

  • DEVERS CHANGES TONE: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may be willing to move to designated hitter after all, even if it isn't his preferred position. CLICK HERE
  • OHTANI GOES YARD: In an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani sent Japanese fans into a frenzy with a home run Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • GORDON HOF BOUND: Alex Gordon, who spent his entire 14-year MLB career in Kansas City, will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame this summer. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News