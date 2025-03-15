Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Crushes Towering Home Run at Tokyo Dome
Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' regular season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, the team had a chance to get its feet wet in Japan.
The Dodgers took on the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition game Saturday in the leadup to the much-anticipated Tokyo Series. The contest still drew over 42,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome, thanks in large part to the star power of one Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani, the reigning NL MVP who is heading into the second season of his $700 million contract, made sure to deliver.
Los Angeles had already gone up 2-0 by the time Ohtani stepped into the batter's box in the top of the third inning. He was going against Shosei Togo, a 24-year-old four-time All-Star who posted a 1.95 ERA and threw a no-hitter with the Giants in 2024.
Togo left a slider hanging over the middle on the first pitch of his showdown with Ohtani. Naturally, Ohtani took it for a ride.
The 391-foot no-doubter to right sent the crowd into a frenzy, all while the 30-year-old slugger trotted expressionless around the bases.
Ohtani hit 48 home runs in his 403 games with the Nippon Ham Fighters, back before he made the leap to MLB. He racked up 54 in 2024 alone, bringing his big league career total up to 225 through 875 games.
The Dodgers went on to win 5-1 Saturday. Ohtani finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk, while Togo gave up six hits, a walk and five earned in 6.0 innings.
Los Angeles is slated to play one more exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers before gearing up for its two-game set against Chicago. The Dodgers and Tigers will face off Sunday afternoon local time, with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
