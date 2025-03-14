World Series Champion Alex Gordon to Get Inducted Into Royals Hall of Fame
Five years after his storied career came to a close, Alex Gordon has earned quite the exclusive honor.
The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that Gordon would be inducted into the club's hall of fame on June 13, prior to their game against the Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. He will join class of 2024 inductee Bo Jackson as one of just two players to earn a spot in the Royals Hall of Fame since 2016.
There will be 31 members of the Royals Hall of Fame once Gordon is officially enshrined, 20 of which will be players.
Gordon will become the second member of Kansas City's 2015 World Series team to make their hall of fame, as manager Ned Yost was inducted in 2023.
The Royals selected Gordon with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2007, then proceeded to spend his entire 14-year career in Kansas City.
Gordon's breakout season came in 2011, when he hit .303 with 23 home runs, 45 doubles, 87 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, an .879 OPS, 20 defensive runs saved and a 7.3 WAR. He led MLB with 52 doubles in 2012, then made three consecutive All-Star appearances from 2013 through 2015.
On top of winning eight Gold Gloves, Gordon also won two Platinum Gloves, two pennants and a World Series ring.
Gordon finished his career with 1,643 hits, 190 home runs, 357 doubles, 26 triples, 749 RBIs and 113 stolen bases, joining Ryan Braun and Ian Kinsler as the only players to hit all those marks between 2007 and 2020. He was a .257 hitter with a .748 OPS and 34.5 WAR, plus 109 defensive runs saved in left field.
The 41-year-old ranks sixth in Royals franchise history in hits, position player WAR and games played. He ranks fifth in doubles and home runs, third in walks and first in strikeouts and hit-by-pitches.
Related MLB Stories
- TOKYO DOME SWARMED: Even though the games between the Dodgers and Cubs are still a few days away, fans in Japan were eager to see the clubs practice. CLICK HERE
- RAYS STADIUM DEAL AXED: Owner Stu Sternberg announced Thursday that the Rays were backing out on the stadium agreement they had reached with St. Petersburg. CLICK HERE
- TURNER WEARS KIMONO: Upon arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Series, veteran infielder Justin Turner donned a custom robe inspired by the Cubs' logo and colors. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.