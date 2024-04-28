Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Do Something on Saturday that They Haven't Done in Nearly 50 Years
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both won in blowout fashion on Saturday afternoon, leading them to accomplish something that hadn't been done in nearly 50 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
this is the 4th time the Red Sox and Yankees have each won a game by 12+ runs on the same day, joining:
7/28/77
5/29/42
8/27/38
The Red Sox beat the Chicago Cubs, 17-0, while the Yankees beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 15-3.
In the Red Sox win, Boston pounded out a season-high 21 hits. Eight members of the starting lineup had hits with six players registering multi-hit games. Ceddanne Rafaela went 4-for-4 with a homer and seven RBI while Masataka Yoshida went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.
Furthermore, Sox pitching was also dominant as Josh Winckowski and four relievers combined for the shutout.
In the Yankees game, New York had 19 hits and had four innings of three runs scored or more. Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 while Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Anthony Rizzo also had three hits, and so did Gleyber Torres. Verdugo, Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each hit home runs.
The Yankees and Brewers will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:10 p.m. ET. Marcus Stroman (2-1, 2.93 ERA) pitches against Tobias Myers (0-1, 1.80 ERA).
The Red Sox and Cubs also play on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Heyden Wesneski (2-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches for Chicago while Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.65) goes for Boston.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.