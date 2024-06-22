Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Robs Home Run to Secure Win Over Cincinnati Reds
The Boston Red Sox had scratched and clawed their way back ahead of the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, but for a moment, it seemed like their efforts were all for naught.
Closer Kenley Jansen was facing the Reds' No. 9 hitter, left fielder Stuart Fairchild, trying to get Boston over the finish line with a 4-3 lead. The Red Sox had been down 3-0, needing runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth in order to get back in the game.
Fairchild wasn't afraid of the moment, though, getting a hold of a 2-1 cutter that Jansen left on the outside of the plate.
With an exit velocity of 100.2 miles per hour and a launch angle of 30 degrees, Fairchild's line drive seemed certain to clear the wall in straightaway center.
Jarren Duran had other plans, however, tracking it down and robbing Fairchild of a game-tying solo home run.
Duran did his job on offense as well, going 2-for-4 and scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth. He is now batting .283 with an .826 OPS, and his WAR could hit 4.0 by the time final numbers come in Sunday morning.
According to manager Alex Cora, Duran was scheduled to have an off day Saturday. Duran instead told Cora "F**k that," and played in his 77th consecutive game regardless.
Jansen allowed a single to outfielder TJ Friedl right after Duran's web gem, bringing the winning run to the plate for Cincinnati. The four-time All-Star recovered and forced shortstop Elly De La Cruz to fly out to left, though, giving Jansen his fifth save in his last five outings.
The Red Sox evened up the series with their hard-earned victory Saturday, making Sunday's finale a rubber match. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.
