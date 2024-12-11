Boston Red Sox "Preparing Offer" For Former Cy Young Winner Corbin Burnes
After losing out on both Max Fried and Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly "readying" an offer for ace Corbin Burnes.
Per MassLive:
In any case, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Red Sox were readying an offer for Burnes, according to a source with knowledge of the talks. Burnes, who has also been linked to Toronto, San Francisco and other clubs, could sign rather quickly with Fried off the board.
Given that Fried signed with the New York Yankees for eight years and $218 million, Burnes is in line for a deal that will certainly make Boston uncomfortable. It obviously remains to be seen how far they'll go to avoid being shut out of the top pitcher market this offseason. They missed out on Fried and had previously also missed out on Blake Snell.
The Red Sox currently have five starters in Lucas Giolito, Bryan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, but if they want to aid that group, they'll land Burnes and move Whitlock to the 'pen.
Craig Breslow, the team's Chief Baseball Officer, has said they want to "raise the ceiling" of the rotation. Boston went 81-81 this past season, finishing third in the American League East.
Burnes just went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles. A four-time All-Star and a former Cy Young winner, he's spent six years with the Milwaukee Brewers and one year with the Orioles.
This is his first trip through free agency in his career.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.