Boston Red Sox Reportedly Pivoting to Alex Bregman After Striking Out on Juan Soto
With the Juan Soto sweepstakes finally over, the Boston Red Sox can officially start looking elsewhere for free agent upgrades.
Their rotation could use an addition or two, while bringing in a right-handed bat could go a long way as well. According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, one of the players the Red Sox "might immediately be prioritizing" is third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman reportedly has a six-year, $156 million offer on the table from the Houston Astros, who have won two World Series since he joined their lineup since 2016. However, Bregman is seemingly seeking a contract worth upwards of $200 million on the open market.
While that is hardly a fraction of the 15-year, $765 million deal Soto got from the New York Mets, it would still be a steep price to pay for either the Astros or the Red Sox.
Back in 2018 and 2019, Bregman finished fifth and second in AL MVP voting, respectively. He hit . 291 with a .970 OPS between those two seasons, averaging 36 home runs, 44 doubles, 108 RBI, eight stolen bases and an 8.4 WAR in that short span.
The COVID-shortened 2020 campaign marked a step back for Bregman, though, and he hasn't been the same since. Over the last four seasons, Bregman has hit .262 with a .795 OPS, averaging 22 home runs, 28 doubles, 80 RBI, two stolen bases and a 3.9 WAR per year.
Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and 4.1 WAR in 2024. He finally won his first career Gold Glove after previously falling short his last three times as a finalist, but that is the only individual honor he has received in the past five years.
If Boston were to sign Bregman, franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers would probably lose his spot at third base. Devers could either transition to first base, making Triston Casas expendable, or become a full-time designated hitter.
Bregman, 30, could also make the move to second base, although he hasn't seen action at that position in the big leagues since 2018.
Perhaps the Red Sox's front office is comfortable with any of those outcomes, given their supposed interest in Bregman, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet his $200 million asking price. The Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies are among the other clubs who could be in the mix for the two-time All-Star.
