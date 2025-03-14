Boston Red Sox Season Hinges on Ace Lefty, According to Jeff Passan of ESPN
After signing Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler, and trading for All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet, the Boston Red Sox are certainly one of the favorites in the American League this season. Furthermore, because of the injury issues with the Yankees (Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil) and the Orioles (Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish), they are also a favorite to win the American League East, perhaps the most competitive division in the league.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Crochet could be the real difference maker. In fact, Passan wrote in his extensive season preview that the Sox season hinges on him.
The Red Sox needed a front-line starter as much as any team needed anything this winter, and although Crochet has all of 146 innings as a starter to his name, Boston gladly parted with a significant package of prospects for two years of Crochet control. He will start Opening Day with a gyro slider to add to his quiver of pitches with glove-side run: a four-seam fastball, a cutter and a sweeper.
The 25-year-old Maryland native went 6-12 for the Chicago White Sox last year with a 3.58 ERA. He made 32 starts, though several were shorter starts at the end of the season in order to preserve his health. In those 146.0 innings, he struck out a whopping 209 hitters and made the All-Star Game.
The White Sox acquired several intriguing prospects from Boston, including top catching prospect Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery.
Crochet will join Tanner Houck and Buehler in the team's rotation, with Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito to come once they fend off early injuries.
The Red Sox open up the regular season on March 27 at the Texas Rangers, who finished third in the American League West.
Related MLB Stories
GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.