Boston Red Sox' Shortstop Out to Hot Start, Joins Shohei Ohtani on MLB Leaderboard
The Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Friday night at Fenway Park, getting back over .500 at 11-10 on the season. The White Sox fell to dismal 4-15 and they own the worst record in the American League.
Trevor Story put together a big night for the Red Sox, going 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and six RBIs.
Finally healthy, he's hitting .321 with five homers, 14 RBIs and six stolen bases. He's also playing his trademark solid defense at shortstop.
According to @RedSoxStats, he's also in a rare group of players at the start of the season.
5+ HR and 5+ SB so far
Shohei Ohtani
Trevor Story
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Oneil Cruz
Story, 32, is a 10-year veteran of the Colorado Rockies and Red Sox. He is a lifetime .266 hitter with 184 homers. He is a two-time All-Star but hasn't been healthy for most of his Sox tenure. Since signing with Boston in 2022, he's played only 94, 43, and 26 games. This year, he's played in all 21 and will hope to keep his availability up.
The Red Sox will play the White Sox again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Shane Smith will pitch for Chicago while Garrett Crochet goes for Boston.
Smith has been a revelation since getting selected in the Rule-5 Draft. He's 0-1 but owns a 2.04 ERA. Crochet, acquired this offseason, has been dominant. He's 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA on the young season.
