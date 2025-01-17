Boston Red Sox Sign Former First-Round Pick and 12-Game Winner to MiLB Deal
The Boston Red Sox added to their pitching depth on Friday by signing free agent lefty Sean Newcomb to a minor league deal. He'll get an invite to spring training out of it.
Tyler Milliken of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston had more on his signing:
Sean Newcomb finally bringing some Brockton representation to the Boston Red Sox. About time.
Spent 10 innings in the big leagues with the A’s this past season. 6.30 ERA/7.07 FIP. Missed a significant portion of the beginning of the season with knee issues. More LH relief depth.
Now 31 years old, Newcomb is a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels (2014). He played his college ball at the University of Hartford and made his major league debut in 2017 with the Atlanta Braves. He had some early success with Atlanta, winning 12 games in the 2018 season (30 starts), and then going 6-3 in 2019, serving mostly as a reliever, but he just hasn't replicated it since then.
In addition to the Braves, he's bounced around the Chicago Cubs and Athletics. He's 28-25 lifetime with a 4.51 ERA. He's only made 14 appearances combined in the last two years.
With the Red Sox, he'd figure to profile as a reliever. The team already has Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck as starting candidates.
Boston finished last season at 81-81 and hasn't made the playoffs since 2021, but they are one of the more intriguing teams in baseball heading into 2025 after bringing in Buehler and Crochet this offseason.
