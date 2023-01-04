The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a long-term extension with third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers signed an 11-year, $332 million contract to remain with the Red Sox Wednesday, Bob Nightengale and Carlos Baerga report.

The extension comes 24 hours after it was reported that the Red Sox had agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract for the 2023 season, the last year of which Devers was under club control.

Devers was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season. Now, he will remain in Beantown through 2034, his age-37 season.

According to Nightengale, Devers' extension begins in 2024. He will still make $17.5 million in 2023.

Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom may have just saved the Red Sox' offseason. The club has lost a number of its core players over the last few years, ranging from Mookie Betts, to recently-departed Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts received an 11-year, $280 million contract from the San Diego Padres as a free agent last month.

Following yesterday's news that Devers would receive a one-year, $17.5 million contract for what looked to be perhaps his final year in Boston, some, including myself, speculated that Devers could potentially be traded if the Red Sox were unable to reach a long-term agreement with the third baseman.

Now, the narrative entirely shifts. Bloom may have made the best long-term signing of the winter, locking up a 26-year-old two-time All-Star in the prime of his career.

Devers slashed .295/.358/.879 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI in 2022. He has a career slash line of .283/.342/.854.

