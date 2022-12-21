Skip to main content

How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson told members of the media Wednesday at his introductory press conference of how his grandfather's Chicago Cubs fandom helped lead him to the city of Chicago. Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with Cubs earlier this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dansby Swanson was introduced as the newest member of the Chicago Cubs at Wednesday's press conference.

When asked how Swanson arrived at the decision to join the Cubs, the All-Star shortstop told a touching story about how his grandfather played a role in his move to the north side of Chicago.

"Being a Cub means more to me than people would realize," Swanson told the press.

A day after Swanson married his wife Mallory Pugh, his grandfather passed away under hospice care. Swanson's grandfather was a Cubs fan who regularly watched games on WGN.

Swanson said he felt 'called' to join the Cubs and play for the second of his late grandfather's two favorite teams, as he fought back tears.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_16924888_168388303_lowres
News

How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19002363_168388303_lowres
News

San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi Comment on Collapsed Correa Deal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19222059_168388303_lowres
News

Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19095394_168388303_lowres (1)
News

REPORT: Carlos Correa Signs 12-Year Contract with New York Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19202526_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19646755_168388303_lowres
News

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223616_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284487_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Have Received Calls on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18554310_168388303_lowres (1)
News

MLB Hot Stove: Rays, Blue Jays Made Push to Sign Michael Brantley

By Jack Vita