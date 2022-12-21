How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson told members of the media Wednesday at his introductory press conference of how his grandfather's Chicago Cubs fandom helped lead him to the city of Chicago. Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with Cubs earlier this week.

Dansby Swanson was introduced as the newest member of the Chicago Cubs at Wednesday's press conference.

When asked how Swanson arrived at the decision to join the Cubs, the All-Star shortstop told a touching story about how his grandfather played a role in his move to the north side of Chicago.

"Being a Cub means more to me than people would realize," Swanson told the press.

A day after Swanson married his wife Mallory Pugh, his grandfather passed away under hospice care. Swanson's grandfather was a Cubs fan who regularly watched games on WGN.

Swanson said he felt 'called' to join the Cubs and play for the second of his late grandfather's two favorite teams, as he fought back tears.

