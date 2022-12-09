REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter

Skip to main content
After agreeing to contracts with free agents Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo, Steve Cohen's New York Mets are reportedly shifting their focus to signing Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, and planning ahead for a run at 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani next winter.
According to MLB insider Andy Martino, the New York Mets, after signing Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo, have shifted their focus to targeting Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. Per Martino, the pursuit of Senga could be a precursor to the Mets pursuing another Japanese-born player a year from now: 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

In a recent piece on SNY.TV, Martino noted the Mets' desire to pursue Ohtani, when he hits free agency upon the completion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

"Let’s put it this way: Do you think the Mets haven’t already discussed a future that includes Shohei Ohtani?" Martino wrote. "The early feel is that the two-way phenom will be next winter’s pursuit."

Perhaps adding a Japanese-born star to the Mets clubhouse could be useful for a potential sales pitch when Ohtani tests the free agent waters next winter.

