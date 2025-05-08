Boston Red Sox' Star Alex Bregman Ties Aaron Judge For Near League-Lead in Impressive Category
The Boston Red Sox got back to .500 on Wednesday night, beating the Texas Rangers 6-4 at Fenway Park.
With the win, Boston is now 19-19 and in second place in the American League East. The Rangers are 18-19 and in third place in the American League West.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Red Sox' third baseman Alex Bregman had the big hit, uncorking a single to left field that scored two runs.
Bregman, who signed in Boston this offseason, went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was the 200th of his career. His late single also pulled him near the league-lead in a clutch category, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.
From the Red Sox:
That was Alex Bregman’s 8th hit this season to put the team in the lead.
His 8 go-ahead hits rank T2nd in the AL with Aaron Judge and behind just ATH’s Tyler Soderstrom’s 10.
Though not all fans were on board with Bregman signing this offseason, he's proven to be quite the move. He's hitting .327 with nine homers, 30 RBIs and a .401 on-base percentage. A two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, Bregman is in his 10th major league season with the Houston Astros and Red Sox. He's also a Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger winner.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Thursday afternoon as they finish out the series with Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
