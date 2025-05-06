Boston Red Sox First Baseman in "A Lot of Pain," But Gets Generally Solid Post-Surgery Update
Boston Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas is said to be in a lot of pain following his surgery to repair a torn left patellar tendon. However, he did get a generally solid post-surgery update. He was injured last week while running to first base.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Alex Cora said Triston Casas is home (in Boston) from the hospital but that he’s in a lot of pain.
He did, however, say that the doctor told him this wasn’t the worst-case scenario version of the injury.
While difficult to hear that Casas is in pain still, the latter part of Starr's statement is a good one. We had previously heard that the worst-case scenario of this injury was a very brutal recovery.
Casas, 25, was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2018 out of the Florida high school ranks. Though he was hitting just .182 this season, he was expected to be a pillar of the lineup. Armed with big power, he has 45 career homers since debuting in 2022. It's now unclear what his future in Boston is. The team already looked to trade him this past offseason, and they could find another alternative while Casas recovers. Perhaps moving Rafael Devers to first base is a decision that the team will make. They could also continue the conversion of prospect Vaughn Grissom to first base, or they could find another answer in the looming offseason.
The Red Sox will play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. ET.
