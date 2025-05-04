New York Yankees Fan Goes Viral For Incredible Blindfolded Catch on Saturday
The New York Yankees suffered a tough loss on Saturday afternoon, falling 3-2 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. The loss drops New York to 19-14, though they remain in first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay is now 15-18, and they sit in fourth.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a homer in the loss, raising his batting average to .432 through 34 games. The home run was his 11th and puts him in second among the home run leaders, behind only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (12).
Judge is trying to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.
As good as Judge was, and as clutch as the Rays were in an eighth-inning rally, the best part of the game might have taken place in the stands, where a fan went viral for an incredible catch that he made.
Check out the video of the fan below, who caught the ball despite being blindfolded by a child at the last minute.
Now, they tell you to bring your glove to the ballpark, but they don't expect you to have to catch the ball without use of your eyes. Nice play by that fan, indeed!
The Yankees and Rays will play again on Sunday afternoon in the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET as Taj Bradley (TBR) pitches against Will Warren (NYY).
Bradley is 2-2 this year with a 4.58 ERA. Warren is 1-1 with a 5.63.
