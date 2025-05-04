Fastball

New York Yankees Fan Goes Viral For Incredible Blindfolded Catch on Saturday

They say that bringing your glove to the ballpark can help you catch a foul ball, but they don't usually expect you to have to do it without use of your eyes....

Brady Farkas

General view of Yankee Stadium as fans line up to enter for an opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.
General view of Yankee Stadium as fans line up to enter for an opening day game between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees suffered a tough loss on Saturday afternoon, falling 3-2 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. The loss drops New York to 19-14, though they remain in first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay is now 15-18, and they sit in fourth.

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a homer in the loss, raising his batting average to .432 through 34 games. The home run was his 11th and puts him in second among the home run leaders, behind only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (12).

Judge is trying to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941.

As good as Judge was, and as clutch as the Rays were in an eighth-inning rally, the best part of the game might have taken place in the stands, where a fan went viral for an incredible catch that he made.

Check out the video of the fan below, who caught the ball despite being blindfolded by a child at the last minute.

Now, they tell you to bring your glove to the ballpark, but they don't expect you to have to catch the ball without use of your eyes. Nice play by that fan, indeed!

The Yankees and Rays will play again on Sunday afternoon in the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET as Taj Bradley (TBR) pitches against Will Warren (NYY).

Bradley is 2-2 this year with a 4.58 ERA. Warren is 1-1 with a 5.63.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

