Boston Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Caps Off Comeback With 1st Career Walk-Off Home Run
Rafael Devers had already left his mark on Saturday night's contest between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves by the time he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth.
But with the lights at their brightest and the fans on their feet, the star slugger made sure to come through in the clutch.
Devers doubled in the third, walked in the fifth and hit an RBI single in the seventh. That run-scoring knock helped the Red Sox crawl out of what was once a 5-0 hole, all while Jarren Duran's two-RBI single in the eighth tied the score at 6-6.
After Aroldis Chapman blanked the Braves in the top of the ninth, Devers was tasked with leading off the bottom of the frame against Pierce Johnson. The 28-year-old swung at a curveball in the dirt, then watched two pitches miss the zone high and away.
Johnson finally gave Devers something to hit, and that's exactly what he did. Devers cranked the hanging curveball 107.3 miles per hour off the bat, sending it 402 feet to right.
Devers, a three-time All-Star on a $313.5 million contract, had never hit a walk-off home run entering Saturday's action. That 1,026-game drought finally came to a close, and Devers celebrated with a cartoonish bat-flip.
His teammates also crowned him with the Wally Helmet, which came out for a walk-off for the first time since its introduction earlier this season.
Devers opened the season on an 0-for-19 skid with 15 strikeouts. A few weeks later, he got into a public disagreement with the Red Sox's front office when he refused to replace the injured Triston Casas at first base.
And yet, the third baseman-turned-designated hitter has been one of the most productive players in baseball as of late. Devers has hit .318 with a .983 OPS since April 1, recording all eight of his home runs and 33 of his 34 RBIs in his last 42 games.
Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Braves in a rubber match on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- CABRERA GETS SURGERY: Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that Oswaldo Cabrera also suffered ligament damage when he fractured his ankle this week, likely knocking him out for the rest of the New York Yankees' season. CLICK HERE
- OHTANI KEEPS MASHING: Shohei Ohtani blasted his 16th home run of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, joining an exclusive list in the Wild Card Era. CLICK HERE
- WOOD MAKES HISTORY: James Wood is up to 12 home runs and five stolen bases so far in 2025, placing the Washington Nationals youngster alongside Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson in the history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.