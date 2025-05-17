Fastball

Washington Nationals' James Wood Joins Exclusive List Amid Historic Start to Season

James Wood is up to 12 home runs and five stolen bases so far in 2025, placing the Washington Nationals youngster alongside Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson in the history books.

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) celebrates after an RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park.
James Wood did more than just come through in the clutch on Friday – he also made history.

The Washington Nationals trailed the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 when Wood stepped up to the plate with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. After taking ball one, Wood cranked a 421-foot solo home run to center, tying the score.

Nasim Nuñez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth, while Kyle Finnegan notched the save in the bottom of the frame. Washington stole a 4-3 series-opening victory, thanks in large part to Wood's 2-for-4 showing at the plate with two RBIs.

Through 46 games this season, the 22-year-old Wood is batting .273 with a .906 OPS, totaling 12 home runs, 11 doubles, 25 runs, 27 RBIs, five stolen bases and a 1.7 WAR.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Wood is the 11th player under the age of 23 ever to record at least 12 home runs and five stolen bases in the first 46 games of a season. The rest of the club is made up of Mel Ott, Orlando Cepeda, Ellis Burks, Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Correa, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson.

Tatis actually achieved the feat twice, doing so in 2020 and 2021.

Wood, who was one of the several top prospects the Nationals got back from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Soto, had nine home runs and a 1.1 WAR across 79 games as a rookie in 2024. He is pacing far beyond that in 2025, all while making a serious push for All-Star consideration.

The Nationals and Orioles will resume their series at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.

