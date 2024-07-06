Boston Red Sox Superstar Rafael Devers Records 1,000th Hit of MLB Career
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been on a tear for the last few months, helping him reach a major career milestone just before the All-Star break.
Devers recorded the 1,000th hit of his MLB career in the third inning of Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old slugger tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single off of reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
Entering Saturday, Devers was batting .316 with seven home runs, 17 RBI and a 1.317 OPS in 45 career plate appearances against Cole, including the playoffs. Now, Devers can say another one of his biggest accomplishments came against the Yankees' $324 million ace.
As a cherry on top, Devers took Cole yard for a solo home run the next time he stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning.
Devers is now batting .288 with 19 home runs, 53 RBI, a .947 OPS and a 2.4 WAR on the season. Since returning from a bruised knee on April 24, Devers has hit .308 with a .996 OPS.
There have now been 33 players to reach 1,000 hits in a Red Sox uniform. Devers is the first to join the club since Xander Bogaerts in 2019.
Devers is one of 52 active MLB players with 1,000 career hits.
At his current pace, Devers could climb as high as No. 29 on Boston's all-time hits leaderboards by the end of this season. And considering he inked a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the team ahead of last season, he should have plenty of time to climb even higher over the next few years.
Devers is a .281 hitter with an .861 OPS for his career. On top of his 1,000 hits, Devers has racked up 191 home runs, 608 RBI and a 21.2 WAR.
Since making his MLB debut in 2017, Devers has made two All-Star appearances, and he could earn a third if he is selected as a reserve for the 2024 Midsummer Classic on Sunday. Devers has picked up MVP votes in four separate seasons, winning two Silver Sluggers along the way.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.