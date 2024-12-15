Boston Red Sox Trade Enmanuel Valdéz to Pittsburgh Pirates For Joe Vogatsky
The Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Enmanuel Valdéz to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky, the teams announced Sunday.
Boston designated Valdéz for assignment on Wednesday in order to make room for catcher Carlos Narvaez, who they acquired in a trade from the New York Yankees.
The Red Sox initially acquired Valdéz at the 2022 deadline, getting him and outfielder Wilyer Abreu in exchange for catcher Christian Vázquez. While Valdéz didn't go on to win a Gold Glove and compete for AL Rookie of the Year the way Abreu did, he did contribute some value across his two seasons in Boston.
Valdéz made his MLB debut 2023, appearing in 49 games at the big league level. He hit .266 with six home runs, 19 RBI, five stolen bases, a .764 OPS and a 0.0 WAR.
The 2024 season didn't treat Valdéz as kindly, as he hit just .214 with six home runs, 28 RBI, one stolen base, a .633 OPS and a -0.6 WAR in 76 games. While his -5 defensive runs saved at second base technically marked an improvement from his -6 defensive runs saved in 2023, he still turned in a below average campaign in the field.
Valdéz's splits weren't as impressive, either. After batting .280 with an .806 OPS versus righties in 2023, he hit .237 with a .697 OPS against them in 2024.
Pittsburgh is taking a flier on Valdéz, presumably in the hopes that he can return to form against right-handed pitchers. He will have to compete for a roster spot in Spring Training, facing off against Jared Triolo and Nick Yorke to decide who will back up second baseman Nick Gonzales, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Triolo won the Gold Glove for NL utilitymen in 2024, while Yorke used to be one of Boston's top prospects.
Vogatsky, who turns 23 years old later this month, is now set to join the Red Sox's farm system. He will take the place of 21-year-old right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, who Boston shipped to New York in last week's Narvaez trade.
The Pirates took Vogatsky in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, although the James Madison product has yet to make his professional debut. While he went 9-9 with a 5.24 ERA, 1.504 WHIP and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in his collegiate career, Vogatsky went 3-2 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.327 WHIP and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 relief appearances as a senior in 2024.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.