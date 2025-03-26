Brady's Spin: The Toronto Blue Jays Are the Most Intriguing Team in Baseball For 2025
I can't tell you how good the Toronto Blue Jays will be in 2025, but I can tell you how intriguing they'll be.
To me? They are the most intriguing team in the league. And that's because they are straddling two worlds.
On one hand, the Blue Jays should be going for it. They have spent a ton of money in recent years on guys like George Springer, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman. They doubled down this offseason, spending big money on Andres Gimenez, Max Scherzer, Anthony Santander and Jeff Hoffman.
With an aging and expensive roster, they should be doing all they can to win, and they should be in a solid position to do it. After all, they made the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023 before finishing last in the American League East in 2024.
Furthermore, the Jays should be doing everything they can to entice Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to stay. A free agent after the year, Guerrero could be swayed by a winning team and a front office that is committed to winning.
On the other hand, the whole thing could blow up again. There's a case to be made that the Blue Jays should have torn the roster down in the offseason, trading away high-priced veterans and rebuilding a paltry farm system. While that likely would have disappointed Guerrero, they could have cleared payroll and given him the kind of deal he wants and build squarely around him.
If the Jays are in a position to compete at the trade deadline, do they go further in? Mortgaging what little prospect capital they have and then possibly seeing Bassitt, Guerrero and Bo Bichette leave in free agency? And at what point would they be willing to step back and rebuild, even if its costs them Guerrero next offseason?
We'll start to get some answers on Thursday when the Blue Jays open up at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
LATEST ON SHANE: Shane McClanahan left Saturday's Tampa Bay Rays' game early with injury, but the news is better than anyone expected. CLICK HERE:
HENDERSON OUT FOR OPENING DAY: Gunnar Henderson, the stud shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles, won't be ready in time for Opening Day with injury. CLICK HERE:
PUIG WANTS BACK IN: Yasiel Puig reportedly spoke recently about how he wants another chance in Major League Baseball. He's now 34 years old and playing in Korea. CLICK HERE: