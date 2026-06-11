Braves Lose Ronald Acuña Jr. and Suddenly NL Looks Wide Open

The Atlanta Braves have been the clear-cut No. 1 team in the National League so far this season, but they are going to be vulnerable for the foreseeable future.

Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Braves' contest on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. At the time, reports surfaced indicating that he would be undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of it. On Tuesday, Acuña said he wasn't feeling any pain and Braves broadcaster Wiley Ballard reported on X that he wouldn't need an Injured List stint.

On Wednesday, things shifted, though. Acuña was placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a strained left hamstring, per the team.

"Atlanta today also placed OF Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected INF Rowdy Tellez to the major league roster," the Braves announced. "To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated RHP Jhancarlos Lara for assignment."

NL Impact Of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Injury

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) gestures after hitting an RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Braves have been the clear No. 1 team in the National League so far this season. Atlanta entered the day on Wednesday with a 45-22 record, which was tops in the National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second-best record at 43-24. The Milwaukee Brewers have the third-best record at 41-24.

With Acuña on the Injured List, the Braves are no longer the clear No. 1 team in the National League. There's a real chance that either Los Angeles or Milwaukee catches the Braves for the top spot in the National League.

It's a bit early to be thinking about the playoffs, but positioning is obviously very important. Because it's bunched up at the top of the standings, this stint without Acuña could very well end up playing a big role in deciding who ends up finishing the 2026 season with the No. 1 spot in the National League. When healthy, the Braves look like the top overall team. But right now, they're clearly not healthy. The Dodgers haven't been close to full strength, but they have been right behind Atlanta. The Brewers are one of the hottest overall teams in the league.

The race between these three teams is going to be fun to follow over the course of the rest of the season. This time without Acuña could very well play a big role in the long term.