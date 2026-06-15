Braves Losing Spencer Strider Just Opened NL East Race With Phillies

The Atlanta Braves got some more bad news on Monday.

The Braves announced that All-Star starting pitcher Spencer Strider is being shut down from throwing for at least four weeks before undergoing another MRI.

"Following a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister today, RHP Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks and then undergo a follow-up MRI. Provided that scan is clear, he will then begin a throwing progression," the Braves wrote on X.

Right now, the Braves have a comfortable lead in the National League East at 46-25. The Philadelphia Phillies are in second place at 38-33, eight games behind the Braves. At the end of the day, when the 2026 season wraps up, either the Braves or the Phillies are the most likely options to win the NL East. The Braves have been in the driver's seat all season to this point, but things are wide open now, despite the Braves having an eight-game lead.

The NL East Is Up In The Air

Jun 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Now, the Braves have to wait at least four more weeks to get more information on Strider. From a pitching perspective, the Braves also have Spencer Schwellenbach and Joey Wentz on the 60-Day Injured List. Their rotation is obviously very thin right now. They also recently lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Injured List. Over the last week, both Acuña and Strider have landed on the Injured List. The Phillies are 15-10 in their last 25 games and have completely turned their season around. If the Phillies could keep up their recent level of play and the Braves slide with Strider and Acuña on the Injured List, the standings will certainly get closer.

The Washington Nationals are also above .500 at 37-35, but it would be a surprise to see them close the gap. The Phillies have the star power to do so. The Braves and Phillies unfortunately don't have a series scheduled against one another until Sept. The two sides will face off from Sep. 4 through Sep. 7. By then, we should see guys like Strider and Acuña back.

Arguably, the NL East will be the most interesting division to follow in the National League over the next few months. The Milwaukee Brewers are the clear-cut No. 1 team in the National League Central. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in the National League West. So far this season, the Braves have been the best team in the NL East, but that may be changing.