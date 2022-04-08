Here's What Dansby Swanson Said Before The Braves Played the Reds

The Atlanta Braves took the field on Thursday evening to face off with the Cincinnati Reds for their first game of the 2022 MLB season.

It's also their first time taking the field since they won the 2021 World Series, and their first time playing without Freddie Freeman (now on the Los Angeles Dodgers) on the roster since 2010.

Before the game, former MLB Draft first overall pick Dansby Swanson spoke to the media.

"You have to understand and recognize the accomplishment and the achievement that we had last year," Swanson said. "You have to be able to really compartmentalize; the banner, the ring ceremony, the Battery walk-through and then understand that you still have a job to do, and you still have to go out there and compete."

Their 2021 title was the first for the franchise since the 1995 season when they had Chipper Jones.

After three games against the Reds, they will play another three games at home when they host the Washington Nationals.