BREAKING: Miami Marlins Trade Lefty Jesus Luzardo to Philadelphia Phillies
Update, 10:05 a.m. ET: The Marlins are also trading 27-year-old Paul McIntosh to the Phillies. He's a catcher.
The Miami Marlins have shocked the baseball world by trading potential ace lefty Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies for two prospects.
The idea of trading Luzardo isn't the shocking part, as the team has been open to moving him all offseason, but it is surprising to see him traded within the division.
Jim Bowden originally had the news on social media, with Spotrac posting the full return in one spot:
MLB TRADE
#Phillies Acquire
SP Jesus Luzardo
2025: $8.6M (proj. arb salary)
2026: Arb 4
2027: UFA
#Marlins Acquire
SS Starlyn Caba (#4 prospect)
OF Emaarion Boyd (#23 prospect)
This move sends a further message that the Marlins don't plan to be competitive in 2025. That's a disappointing outcome because Miami made the playoffs in 2023 and then suffered massive injury attrition in 2024. The idea of the team rebounding to be respectable in 2025 with better health isn't totally out of the question, but the Marlins are pre-emptively telling their fans that they are playing for the future.
They already traded slugger Jake Burger this offseason.
The 27-year-old Luzardo made just 12 appearances in 2024, going 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA, but he was better in a 10-win 2023 campaign. Lifetime, he's 26-34 with a 4.29 ERA.
As for the return? Caba isn't expected to make his major league debut until 2027, per MLB.com. Boyd isn't expected to debut until 2026, which further delays the team's chances at competitiveness.
The Phillies will now pair Luzardo with Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Christopher Sanchez and Aaron Nola in the starting rotation, giving them one of the best groups in all of baseball.
