Bruce Bochy Gets Real Talking About Cal Raleigh's Historic Season
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best stories in all of baseball this year. After sitting in the American League wild card race for most of the season, the Mariners have locked down the AL West in a shocking turn of events.
Something like this didn't happen on accident. The Mariners have been led by Cal Raleigh, who's putting together one of the most impressive catching seasons in baseball history.
Raleigh has already broken the record for most home runs in a single season by a switch hitter, a catcher, and a Mariner. On Wednesday, he clubbed two more home runs to bring his total to 60 on the season, sitting just two home runs away from Aaron Judge's AL record.
Bruce Bochy sends loud Cal Raleigh message amid AL MVP debate
Even though Raleigh is having such an impressive season, he's the underdog for the AL MVP award because of how impressive the aforementioned Judge has been. Still, it's hard to put into words how impressive Raleigh's season is. In fact, the only people who can truly understand how impressive it is are former big-league catchers.
“I’ll show you how tough it is — look how many times it’s been done,” Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, a former major-league catcher, said of Raleigh’s season. “It’s pretty incredible what he’s done. He’s a workhorse. It’s kind of an old-school thing. You look at Johnny Bench and Carlton Fisk and those guys. I’m sure he’s been beat up at times, too. Foul tips and things that go with catching every day. And to be able to do what he’s doing, it’s really incredible.”
Bochy, a division rival manager of Raleigh's, is impressed by the slugger, as he understands the toll that catching takes on the body. Raleigh has caught 120 games and counting on the season. His body has been beat down for the last six or seven months.
And he's still managed to threaten the historic AL home run record. There's a chance he can club three more home runs before the season ends, which would really cement his case for the AL MVP award.
Still, there's not a great chance that Raleigh takes home the award. It's a heart-warming story, but Judge has put together the better season.
