Bryan Woo Sends Blunt Postseason Message After Mariners Crushing Loss
The Seattle Mariners have looked much better this year than in years past, which is surprising considering how good they've been for the most part. But the reality of the last few seasons is that the Mariners have the talent, but fall short when it matters most. A lot of this failure can be attributed to being one or two steps behind the Houston Astros, too.
But this season seemed different until lately.
The Mariners have been one of the better teams in the American League, but they've slowly fallen from grace. They've lost four of their last five games and 13 of their last 19 games.
Entering Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mariners had every reason to be confident with Bryan Woo on the mound. Woo tossed his shortest outing of the season, going five-plus innings. Following a late-inning collapse, the Mariners dropped the game to the Rays, and Woo was quick to send a message to the team after the loss.
Bryan Woo sends blunt message after shortest outing, crushing loss
"You’ve just got to take accountability for it,” Woo said, following his shortest start of the season (five-plus innings) on Tuesday. “At this point of the year, you can make all the excuses you want. You’ve just got to play better. You’ve got to be better. You’ve got to have more urgency. I think all the guys in the locker room, especially the guys that have been here the last couple of years, are sick and tired of the last couple of years of what has happened in August and September. It's up to us to flip the script and do something about it.”
Woo seems to be talking about himself more than anything, but the message pertains to the entire team. The righty has consistently been one of the more competitive pitchers all season, but sometimes it doesn't matter. Seattle's bullpen fell apart late in the game and the Mariners can't find a way to win right now.
At this rate, they're going to fall apart well before the postseason. Woo is tired of losing when it matters the most, and I'm sure that feeling is abundant in the Mariners' clubhouse.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of adjustments the Mariners make in the coming weeks.
More MLB: Mariners Linked To Blockbuster Deal With $33 Million Free Agent Star