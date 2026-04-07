Cade Horton Report May Shift MLB Free Agency Landscape

If you're a pitcher available in free agency right now in Major League Baseball, one team you should call right now is the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has three hurlers on the Injured List right now in Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele. Boyd is the latest to go on the Injured List due to a left bicep strain. Horton is on the 15-Day Injured List right now due to a right forearm injury. Steele is on the 60-Day Injured List after undergoing elbow surgery in 2025.

So, the Cubs are already thin on pitching depth. Chicago is also 4-6 on the season and already in last place in the National League Central. It doesn't have the luxury of waiting around. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers joined "Kap & J.Hood" on ESPN 1000 and reported that Horton will be meeting with Dr. Keith Meister after his MRI came back "not clean and not good." There will be a lot said about the injury itself. Regardless of the results, there are starters out there right now who could use a deal in free agency right now and should be calling Chicago.

Lucas Giolito

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Cubs have high expectations for the 2026 season and could be a contender. Giolito is a former All-Star who was the No. 3 starter for a playoff team in 2025 with the Boston Red Sox. We made the case for the Cubs to target Giolito before the Horton update dropped. Now, that idea is only amplified. Frankly, with Horton up in the air right now, the Cubs shouldn't get through the day without signing Giolito.

Marcus Stroman

Jul 31, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) follows through on a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stroman was an All-Star in 2023 as a member of the Cubs. That year, he had a 3.95 ERA in 27 total appearances, including 25 starts. He had a 3.50 ERA in 25 starts for Chicago in 2022. In 2025, made just nine starts for the New York Yankees and is a free agent. He's not at the same level as Giolito right now, but should be in consideration for a minor league deal.

Nestor Cortes

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Cortes has a 3.94 career ERA in eight big league seasons. He was an All-Star back in 2022 as a member of the Yankees. He only made eight appearances in 2025, but was much better in 2024. That year, he had a 3.77 ERA in 31 total appearances, including 30 starts for New York.