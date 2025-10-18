Cal Raleigh Has Awe-Struck Reaction To Mariners' ALCS Crowd Explosion
This season for the Seattle Mariners has been a series of big moments that have just kept escalating into even bigger moments.
Any dramatic Cal Raleigh home run during the regular season, or a big Eugenio Suárez hit to set up a playoff clincher, and now, even the Jorge Polanco walk-off single to send the Mariners to the American League Championship Series, has been outdone.
Suárez's grand slam on Friday night to give the Mariners a Game 5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays was arguably the moment of the Major League Baseball playoffs so far. And the T-Mobile Park crowd made the moment what it was.
Seattle crowd explodes, Mariners star in awe
A fan base that has been waiting for a World Series appearance for 49 seasons erupted, knowing it would be their last home game of the series. Raleigh, who hit the game-tying solo blast earlier in the inning, couldn't help but marvel at that fan base's reaction.
“They just exploded,” Raleigh said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “They’ve been waiting for that, so that was a huge moment. That was probably one of the loudest moments I've ever heard here. So when Geno cleared that wall, it was really, really awesome -- just so fun to be a part of.”
The job is far from finished. The Mariners must win at least one of the next two games on the road at Rogers Centre -- where they started off the series with back-to-back wins over a Blue Jays offense that came into the series on fire.
In fact, as rowdy as both crowds have been, the road team has won four of the five games this season. It was looking like it could have been all five, until Raleigh's blast turned the tides in Seattle's favor.
If the Mariners just get one more win, though, they'll guarantee World Series home games for their fans, who have longed to hear that sentence for oh so long. Perhaps one more big swing of the bat from Raleigh will prove to be the deciding factor.
