Cal Raleigh Has Awe-Struck Reaction To Mariners' ALCS Crowd Explosion

That was... incredible

Jackson Roberts

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Fans react as Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images
This season for the Seattle Mariners has been a series of big moments that have just kept escalating into even bigger moments.

Any dramatic Cal Raleigh home run during the regular season, or a big Eugenio Suárez hit to set up a playoff clincher, and now, even the Jorge Polanco walk-off single to send the Mariners to the American League Championship Series, has been outdone.

Suárez's grand slam on Friday night to give the Mariners a Game 5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays was arguably the moment of the Major League Baseball playoffs so far. And the T-Mobile Park crowd made the moment what it was.

Seattle crowd explodes, Mariners star in awe

A fan base that has been waiting for a World Series appearance for 49 seasons erupted, knowing it would be their last home game of the series. Raleigh, who hit the game-tying solo blast earlier in the inning, couldn't help but marvel at that fan base's reaction.

“They just exploded,” Raleigh said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “They’ve been waiting for that, so that was a huge moment. That was probably one of the loudest moments I've ever heard here. So when Geno cleared that wall, it was really, really awesome -- just so fun to be a part of.”

The job is far from finished. The Mariners must win at least one of the next two games on the road at Rogers Centre -- where they started off the series with back-to-back wins over a Blue Jays offense that came into the series on fire.

In fact, as rowdy as both crowds have been, the road team has won four of the five games this season. It was looking like it could have been all five, until Raleigh's blast turned the tides in Seattle's favor.

If the Mariners just get one more win, though, they'll guarantee World Series home games for their fans, who have longed to hear that sentence for oh so long. Perhaps one more big swing of the bat from Raleigh will prove to be the deciding factor.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

