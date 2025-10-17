Top 3 MLB Free Agents Still Focused On World Series, With Predicted Landing Spots
The Major League Baseball playoffs are still being hotly contested, with four teams vying for the World Series. But those of us that don't play for those teams are allowed to think about the hot stove.
Some of the biggest names that are about to hit the open market, however, aren't really allowed to think about it yet. Pending free agents on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners have to wait to worry about their next landing spots until their seasons are over.
So to help those players out, we've come up with some early predictions as to where those players, who you can watch battle for the championship on Friday night, might be headed next season. And spoiler alert: Things could look a lot different for some of them.
Eugenio Suárez - Mariners 3B
Suárez's second stint in Seattle unfortunately hasn't worked out much better than the first. After putting up a .682 OPS in 53 regular-season games for the Mariners, the two-time All-Star now has a .475 OPS through nine games in October.
Since reunions seem to be in vogue, however, why not send Suárez back to the team he had his other 49-homer season for back in 2019? Yes, the Cincinnati Reds could desperately use a big bat, even if he won't contribute much on defense.
Prediction: Suárez signs two-year, $45 million deal with Reds
Josh Naylor - Mariners 1B
The other splashy corner infield trade acquisition the Mariners made has worked out much better so far. Naylor was Seattle's lone source of offense in Thursday night's Game 4 against Toronto, and he managed to rack up 2.2 bWAR in 54 regular-season games after the trade.
Naylor has become a shockingly well-rounded player, racking up 30 stolen bases out of nowhere this season and playing average to above-average defense at first base. Plus, at only 28 years old, he's someone the Mariners could hitch their wagon to for a while as they enter a championship window.
Prediction: Naylor returns to Mariners on four-year, $68 million deal
Bo Bichette - Blue Jays SS
There are questions about whether Bichette will play a game in these playoffs, and there are also questions about whether he'll play any more seasons at shortstop. But what can't be questioned is the two-time All-Star's bat, especially after he hit .311 with 181 hits in 139 games this year.
After going on a deep postseason run without Bichette, it's more feasible than ever that the Blue Jays could choose defense at shortstop over paying Bichette for his offensive upside. But there's another American League playoff team that definitely needs the offense, regardless of which infield position he plays.
Prediction: Bichette signs with Detroit Tigers on six-year, $167 million deal
