Top 3 MLB Free Agents Still Focused On World Series, With Predicted Landing Spots

These players aren't yet thinking about their next stops... but we can

Jackson Roberts

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after singling in the ninth inning during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts in front of Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after singling in the ninth inning during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
The Major League Baseball playoffs are still being hotly contested, with four teams vying for the World Series. But those of us that don't play for those teams are allowed to think about the hot stove.

Some of the biggest names that are about to hit the open market, however, aren't really allowed to think about it yet. Pending free agents on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners have to wait to worry about their next landing spots until their seasons are over.

So to help those players out, we've come up with some early predictions as to where those players, who you can watch battle for the championship on Friday night, might be headed next season. And spoiler alert: Things could look a lot different for some of them.

Eugenio Suárez - Mariners 3B

Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez bats a single against Tigers during the fourth inning of Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Suárez's second stint in Seattle unfortunately hasn't worked out much better than the first. After putting up a .682 OPS in 53 regular-season games for the Mariners, the two-time All-Star now has a .475 OPS through nine games in October.

Since reunions seem to be in vogue, however, why not send Suárez back to the team he had his other 49-homer season for back in 2019? Yes, the Cincinnati Reds could desperately use a big bat, even if he won't contribute much on defense.

Prediction: Suárez signs two-year, $45 million deal with Reds

Josh Naylor - Mariners 1B

The other splashy corner infield trade acquisition the Mariners made has worked out much better so far. Naylor was Seattle's lone source of offense in Thursday night's Game 4 against Toronto, and he managed to rack up 2.2 bWAR in 54 regular-season games after the trade.

Naylor has become a shockingly well-rounded player, racking up 30 stolen bases out of nowhere this season and playing average to above-average defense at first base. Plus, at only 28 years old, he's someone the Mariners could hitch their wagon to for a while as they enter a championship window.

Prediction: Naylor returns to Mariners on four-year, $68 million deal

Bo Bichette - Blue Jays SS

Sep 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There are questions about whether Bichette will play a game in these playoffs, and there are also questions about whether he'll play any more seasons at shortstop. But what can't be questioned is the two-time All-Star's bat, especially after he hit .311 with 181 hits in 139 games this year.

After going on a deep postseason run without Bichette, it's more feasible than ever that the Blue Jays could choose defense at shortstop over paying Bichette for his offensive upside. But there's another American League playoff team that definitely needs the offense, regardless of which infield position he plays.

Prediction: Bichette signs with Detroit Tigers on six-year, $167 million deal

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

