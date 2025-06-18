Chicago Cubs Star Extends MLB Lead In Key Defensive Category
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has admitted he didn't see this much power coming Pete Crow-Armstrong's bat, as he ranks seventh in MLB with 19 home runs after Tuesday's 452-foot moonshot.
But one surefire trait the Cubs and everyone else saw – even in 2021, when they traded for the 19-year-old, Single-A center fielder – was his elite defense. Crow-Armstrong is well on his way to winning multiple Gold Glove awards in center field, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see that begin this year. Quite simply, Crow-Armstrong has been one of MLB's best defenders at any position in 2025.
In a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Crow-Armstrong made one of his most difficult catches of the season. Brice Turang hit a line drive that appeared to be headed for the left center field gap, but Crow-Armstrong sprinted and made a diving catch while tumbling to the ground. It had a 5% catch probability, per Statcast.
That represents one of Crow-Armstrong's six catches that Statcast considers a 5-star out, or an out with a catch probability between 0% and 25%. He leads MLB in that category, while the second-place defenders, Victor Scott II and Wilyer Abreu, have just three 5-star catches.
Even more impressive, just 31 5-star catches have been made during the entire 2025 MLB season. They're spread across 24 players, and Crow-Armstrong has six of them. He's 6-for-11 on those opportunities, good for 54.5% for first place in MLB. Next is Myles Straw, who's 2-for-6, or just 33.3%.
The Cubs' center fielder also leads MLB outfielders with 12 outs above average, with Ceddanne Rafaela in second with 10. That's good for second Among all MLB defenders, behind shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s 15. Crow-Armstrong is tied for first with catcher Alejandro Kirk with a fielding run value of 12, and he's tied for fourth with 11 defensive runs saved.
It seems like the 23-year-old does something incredible every night for the first-place Cubs, whether it be at the plate or in the field.
Related MLB stories
INJURY UPDATE: Cubs starter Shota Imanaga, as well as relievers Porter Hodge and Eli Morgan, will each throw Tuesday night in various capacities. CLICK HERE
TATIS MAKES HISTORY: Fernando Tatis Jr. had more hits, doubles, runs scored and stolen bases than the entire Arizona Diamondbacks team on Sunday. CLICK HERE
AL CENTRAL STRUGGLES: The Tigers, Twins, Guardians, Royals and White Sox have a combined record of 6-24 over their last two series. That's allowed Detroit to take a nine-game lead in the AL Central, the largest division lead in MLB. CLICK HERE