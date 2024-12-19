Chicago Cubs’ Potential Trade For Miami Marlins’ Jesús Luzardo Reportedly ‘Dead’
The Chicago Cubs’ trade talks with the Miami Marlins regarding left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo "appear to be dead,” 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine has reported.
Levine had previously said that the Cubs were "working hard" on a Luzardo trade. The insider went on "Makhlouf & Arkush" on Wednesday, though, and poured water on the idea.
"We don't know what the reason is, it was very hot for a long period of time," Levine said. "Maybe the medicals on one side or the other wasn't good, but that doesn't appear to be happening right now."
Levine speculated that, because his sources had gone silent, that players' physicals were the issue. Luzardo notably did not pitch after June 16 this season because of a back injury, but Levine wouldn't go as far as saying that his health was necessarily the reason the deal fell apart.
Luzardo finished 2024 with a 3-6 record, 5.00 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR across 12 starts. Between 2022 and 2023, however, Luzardo went 14-17 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.1 WAR across 40 starts.
The Cubs have five viable starting pitchers, but their interest in Luzardo – and supposedly Garrett Crochet, before he got sent to the Boston Red Sox – suggests that they are still looking to add another. They already replaced Kyle Hendricks with veteran Matthew Boyd after the former left to sign with the Los Angeles Angels, adding him to a group led by Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad.
Maybe the plan is to move Assad back to the bullpen, considering he thrived as a swingman in 2023. He had a 1.49 ERA through his first nine starts in 2024, but the 27-year-old righty posted a 4.83 ERA in his final 20.
The Marlins, on the other hand, still appear intent on shedding starting pitching.
Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara is poised to return from Tommy John surgery, while Eury Pérez and Braxton Garrett are looking to bounce back from injuries as well. Ryan Weathers and Valente Bellozo are also in the mix, looking to build off their promising 2024 campaigns, as are Edward Cabrera, Max Meyer and Adam Mazur.
That gives the Marlins eight starters to work with beyond Luzardo, so they may look to trade the southpaw to another team before the offseason is done.
