Chicago White Sox Add Another Pitcher to the Collection in Free Agency on Tuesday
The Chicago White Sox have come to terms with another pitcher, signing Jonathan Heasley to a minor league deal. He'll get an invite to spring training out of the whole thing.
The team put the announcement out on "X."
The 27-year-old Heasley has limited major league experience, appearing in 40 total games between 2021 and 2024. He pitched parts of three seasons with the Kansas City Royals, going 5-11 with a 5.45 ERA. He then got into four games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July.
Soon to turn 28 years old, he has experience as both a starter and reliever, having started 24 of those 40 career games. A former 13th round draft pick of the Royals, he played his college ball at Oklahoma State University.
There's no guarantee that he gets a role with the White Sox in 2025, but it's the best place in the league for someone with limited experience to try and carve out a role. Coming off a 41-121 season, the White Sox have opportunity abound for reclamation prospects and guys in need of innings.
The White Sox have multiple top pitching prospects that could debut this year, but Heasley could potentially keep a spot until they are ready. If he were to pitch well, he could end up as a trade piece at the deadline, similar to what happened last year with Tommy Pham, Paul Dejong and Erick Fedde.
Spring training begins in just under one month.
