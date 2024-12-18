Chicago White Sox Change Name of Guaranteed Rate Field Heading into 2025
The Chicago White Sox have changed the name of their ballpark for the 2025 season. Instead of playing at "Guaranteed Rate Field," the team will now play at "Rate Field."
From NBC Chicago:
According to an announcement from the team Tuesday, the ballpark will now be known as Rate Field beginning with the 2025 season, reflecting their sponsor’s name change that dropped the word “Guaranteed” earlier this year.
The ballpark opened back in 1990 and saw the White Sox win the World Series in 2005. It's seen some of the best players in franchise history come through, including Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko and Mark Buehrle. It's also been known as Comiskey Park and US Cellular Field.
Thus far, the re-naming of the ballpark has been one of the biggest stories in a generally quiet White Sox offseason. After going 41-121 last season, the White Sox are in stark rebuild mode. They just dealt away ace pitcher Garrett Crochet and are going with a youth movement wherever they can.
They did sign veteran outfielder Austin Slater. They also hired first-time manager Will Venable, in a move that was generally well-regarded.
There's been talk about the White Sox eventually moving to new ballpark within the state of Illinois, but with owner Jerry Reinsdorf exploring a sale of the team, it's not known how far along those efforts might be.
At this point, "Rate Field" is the seventh-oldest ballpark in the league. Fenway Park and Wrigley Field are the oldest, with Dodger Stadium, Angels Stadium, Kauffman Stadium and Rogers Centre checking in as older.
