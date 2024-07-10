Chicago White Sox Closer Michael Kopech Tosses Immaculate Inning to Earn Save
Michael Kopech has gone through an up-and-down season out of the Chicago White Sox's bullpen this season, but he certainly had the right stuff against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Chicago was up 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning when manager Pedro Grifol called Kopech's number. The White Sox were clinging onto a lead thanks to Luis Robert Jr.'s two-run home run in the sixth, setting Kopech up for a save opportunity.
Brooks Lee was the first Minnesota batter to face Kopech. He went down on three strikes.
Matt Wallner was up next. He also struck out on three pitches.
Kopech then got the better of Max Kepler, who he punched out with three consecutive strikes.
That made it three strikeouts on nine pitches for Kopech in the ninth. So not only did he record the save, but he also did so by tossing the rare immaculate inning.
It marked the first immaculate inning across MLB this season, and only the second by a White Sox pitcher in franchise history. The last time the team enjoyed an immaculate inning was when Sloppy Thurston dealt one on Aug. 22, 1923.
There have now been 114 immaculate innings recorded in the 149 seasons of major league baseball.
Over his previous 15 outings entering Wednesday, Kopech was 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA, 1.725 WHIP, three saves and three blown saves. Even during that tough stretch, though, the 28-year-old was averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Kopech is now 2-8 on the season with a 5.18 ERA, 1.425 WHIP, nine saves, five blown saves, one hold and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The righty thrived as a reliever back in 2021, coming off Tommy John surgery and a COVID-19 opt-out, but he was soon moved into the starting rotation. After posting a 3.54 ERA across 25 starts in 2022, Kopech put up a 5.12 ERA across 27 starts in 2023, leading Chicago to shift him back into the bullpen.
Kopech's season-long numbers haven't exactly been up to snuff, but his increased velocity and the heights he reached Wednesday show that he can be an effective closer in the right moments.
The White Sox and Twins are set to face off again Wednesday, rounding out their doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.