Chicago White Sox Extend Record-Breaking Losing Streak After Announcer Jinx
The Chicago White Sox were riding a 13-game losing streak, which was tied for their longest single-season skid in franchise history.
Still, NBC Sports Chicago play-by-play man John Schriffen was ready to make a bold prediction about Thursday night's matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
"I'm gonna go out on a limb," Schriffen said at the top of the broadcast. "I feel good – tonight is the night the losing streak comes to an end. We've got new blood in the lineup, new guys looking for their first major league hit and Paul DeJong. With the wind blowing out, maybe he adds to his total tonight."
DeJong did not, in fact, add to his home run total. The White Sox didn't snap their losing streak, either.
Instead, the Red Sox came away with a wire-to-wire 14-2 victory. DeJong went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
Chicago has now lost 14 games in a row, breaking a 100-year-old team record.
Color commentator Steve Stone, having just witnessed Schriffen's pregame whiff, joined his broadcast partner with a hot take of his own immediately following the final out.
"You can put that 14 up there, cause it's gonna stay there," Stone said, referencing a graphic of the longest losing streaks in White Sox history. "Cause Garrett Crochet wins tomorrow, that's the way this series goes, by the way. Red Sox win the first one, White Sox win the second one, then they'll worry about three and four when they get there."
After losing their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 22, the White Sox have gone on to get swept by the Baltimore Orioles, Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs. Chicago has been outscored 97-45 during this ongoing dry spell.
One the whole, 2024 hasn't been particularly kind to the White Sox. They opened the season 3-22, falling victim to an MLB-record eight shutouts in their first 22 games.
Even after seemingly stabilizing the campaign with a respectable 11-8 stretch as April turned to May, Chicago went on to lose 18 of its next 19 contests.
The 15-48 White Sox resume their series with the Red Sox on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.
