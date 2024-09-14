Chicago White Sox GM Outlines Offseason Plan Which Will Infuriate Fans
The Chicago White Sox are 33-115 on the season. They are headed for the worst season in modern baseball history. And somehow, it got worse on Friday night when general manager Chris Getz was in the broadcast booth with NBC Sports Chicago discussing where the team goes from here.
Per @AwfulAnnouncing on social media:
"We’re not gonna be working heavy in free agency. We’ve got guys on the field right now who need to improve their game."
Get excited White Sox fans. According to GM Chris Getz, the team that's 33-115 in 2024 will have a lot of returning players in 2025.
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that that is probably the last thing that fans of this team want to hear. The team, which is already horrific, is going to essentially run out this same version of itself next season?
It's understandable that the White Sox aren't in a position to be offering $200 million deals when they aren't in a competitive window and it's understandable to set realistic expectations, because no star player will want to sign in Chicago anyways. But to say that the organization is essentially going to sit out free agency? That can't happen, either.
The White Sox should have room all over the field for bounceback candidates and re-treads, like they did this year with Paul Dejong, Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and Robbie Grossman. At the very least, the team should bring in guys like that and allow them to re-establish value for a trade while putting out a more competitive product.
