Chicago White Sox Have Big Roster Decision to Make with Rule-5 Deadline Coming
According to MLB Pipeline, the Chicago White Sox are facing a difficult decision with outfield prospect Wilfred Veras.
Tuesday night (6 p.m. ET) is the deadline to protect certain players from the Rule-5 Draft, so players need to be put on the 40-man roster or subjected to the draft, which takes place on Dec. 11.
Veras was called the White Sox "toughest call."
Veras has extensive big league bloodlines with father Wilson, uncle Fernando Tatis Sr. and cousin Fernando Tatis Jr. all reaching the Majors. He features some of the best raw power in Chicago's system but mitigates it with an extremely aggressive approach, slashing .267/.319/.424 with 16 homers and 25 steals in 128 Double-A games.
Veras is currently listed as the No. 25 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. He's 22 years old.
It's easy to see this on both sides for the White Sox. Coming off a 41-121 season, Chicago needs all the internal talent it can get. It would be hard to just let Veras go, especially if he has the ability to provide impact at the plate. That said, the White Sox will also be continued sellers this winter. They may value the roster spot so they can bring in more talent in the form of a Garrett Crochet or a Luis Robert Jr. trade.
MLB Pipeline does predict that the Sox will add infielder Colson Montgomery to the 40-man roster. He is a Top 100 prospect in baseball and was drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft.
If a player is selected in the Rule-5 Draft, they have to remain with the drafting team all season at the big-league level (if healthy). If they don't, they get returned back to the original team.
