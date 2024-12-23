Chicago White Sox Hire Former Angels Manager Phil Nevin to Big Role
The Chicago White Sox have hired former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin to a role in the player development department.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the information on social media:
The Chicago White Sox make shrewd move as they hire former Angels manager Phil Nevin as a special assistant in their player development department. He’ll be involved in a number of player development roles, including amateur scouting for the 2025 Draft.
The White Sox are coming off a historically bad year in which they finished 41-121. As they go through this rebuild, player development will be incredibly important, so Nevin's role is actually quite prominent.
Over the last two years, the White Sox have experienced incredible roster turnover, trading or letting go of Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Liam Hendriks, Jake Burger, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Garrett Crochet and Jose Abreu. They've acquired significant prospect capital across multiple deals and it will be the player development department's job to cultivate that new talent.
The team could also trade away Luis Robert Jr., further increasing their prospect pool.
Nevin spent parts of two seasons as manager (2022-2023) of the Los Angeles Angels. He went 119-149 in 268 games. He was reportedly a finalist for the White Sox managerial opening, which went to Will Venable.
Nevin had a 12-year playing career, most notably with the Padres. He is the former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft, having played collegiately at Cal State-Fullerton.
