Chicago White Sox' Kyle Teel Raking in Early Start to Triple-A Season
Chicago White Sox top prospect Kyle Teel is scorching hot at the start of the Triple-A Season. Playing for the Charlotte Knights, Teel is 5-for-9 at the outset with two home runs and eight RBIs.
The White Sox acquired Teel in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, getting him for All-Star starter Garrett Crochet. This is a continuation of a solid spring training for Teel, who went 5-for-16 before being sent down. Though he didn't make the major league roster for Opening Day, he is expected to debut this season.
And if he continues at this pace, he may end up debuting sooner rather than later.
Teel hit .288 last season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He played 28 games at Triple-A last season, hitting .255 with two home runs. He is the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 32 overall, per MLB Pipeline.
He's 23 years old. Teel and the Knights will finish out their series with the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) on Sunday afternoon.
At the major league-level, the White Sox are 1-1 on the season after being beaten by the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The White Sox are coming off a year in which they went 41-121. Not expected to be competitive this season, the development of prospects is the biggest thing for Chicago.
And a few days into the minor league season, Teel is proving to be a positive development. The rest of the White Sox affiliates open up on April 4.
Related MiLB Stories
ANOTHER REHAB START: Brayan Bello, on the shelf for the Boston Red Sox, will pitch for Triple-A Worcester. Here are the details. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR BACK TO SEATTLE: Drew Pomeranz, 36, didn't make the Mariners out of spring training, but he's back in the organization on a minor league deal. CLICK HERE:
CONTRACT TALKS: Boston Red Sox top prospect Kristian Campbell is reportedly working on a contract extension just days after his major league debut. CLICK HERE: