Chicago White Sox Lefty Named Organization's Top Prospect, Compares to Randy Johnson
Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz was named the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization on Wednesday, per the newest list from Baseball America.
The White Sox are coming off a Modern-Era worst 41-121 season, but the future does look brighter on the farm thanks to the emergence of Schultz, 2024 first-round draft pick Hagen Smith and Drew Thorpe, who debuted in 2024 after being acquired in the Dylan Cease trade.
Per Baseball America's write-up:
...the lanky, 6-foot-9 southpaw pitched in a just a handful of instructional league games after joining the organization in 2022 and was limited to 10 starts in 2023 due to a flexor strain in his elbow. Schultz had several boxes to check in 2024 as part of his path to recognition as the game’s best lefthanded pitching prospect. He turned in a successful season split between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham....
Schultz is often compared to Randy Johnson and Chris Sale, a couple of extra-tall lefthanders with low arm slots and devastating fastball/slider combos.
While the injury issues are obviously a concern, the comparisons to Johnson and Sale are certainly high praise. Furthermore, as an Illinois native, he has a chance to resonate with the White Sox fanbase for years to come.
Across both levels of the minor leagues this year, Schultz made 24 starts, tossing 88.1 innings. He struck out 115 batters and pitched to a dynamite 2.24 ERA. He went 0-4, but the season was about development and not about his overall record.
The White Sox are highly likely to trade left-hander Garrett Crochet this offseason, which could leave a further opening for Schultz in the rotation as the year wears on.
