Chicago White Sox Now Have Six of The Top 100 Prospects After Garrett Crochet Trade
The Chicago White Sox just endured one of the worst seasons in baseball history, going 41-121. It was the most losses for the White Sox in any single-season and also set the Modern Era record for losses.
Though the idea of success feels far away, the White Sox do have some good things percolating beneath the surface at the minor league-level.
After trading away ace lefty Garrett Crochet earlier this week (Boston Red Sox), the White Sox now have six of the Top 100 prospects in baseball, per MLB.com.
Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz is No. 16, while catcher Kyle Teel is 25th. Last year's first-round pick, Hagen Smith, checks in at No. 30. Colston Montgomery (37), Braden Montgomery (54) and Edgar Quero (59) round out their group.
The White Sox figure to go through some more lean years while everyone matriculates up to the big leagues, but MLB.com predicts that everyone but Braden Montgomery will make their debut in 2025, giving White Sox fans some much-needed hope.
By trading Crochet, the White Sox have exhausted their last great immediate trade chip. Luis Robert Jr. would bring a return as well, but not as strong as it once was given his rough year in 2024. The team will have to hope for a trade of Robert Jr. at the trade deadline and another strong draft next summer as it looks to keep deepening its prospect pool.
In addition to their group of prospects, the White Sox also have an exciting young manager in first-year skipper Will Venable.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.