Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. Listed Among Top Spring Training Trade Candidates
The Chicago White Sox have been looking to move outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for months, and they may finally get their chance during spring training.
The Athletic’s Jayson Stark recently conducted a survey as part of his annual spring training preview, gathering responses from 32 different executives, coaches and scouts across the league. One of the questions he asked them was which players they believed were most likely to get traded before the start of the regular season.
Robert ranked third with six votes, coming in only behind San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery came in fourth with four responses.
Stark noted that the White Sox made the biggest trade last spring training – dealing Cease to the Padres – so moving Robert at this point in the calendar wouldn't be anything new for them.
Robert hit .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .657 OPS, one defensive run saved and a 1.4 WAR in 2024, appearing in just 100 games due to a right hip flexor strain. In 2023, he hit .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBI, 20 stolen bases, an .857 OPS, six defensive runs saved and a 5.0 WAR across 145 games.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and All-Star had injury issues prior to this past season, missing time with various hip, groin, head and wrist ailments in 2021 and 2022. Those bumps and bruises have made it difficult to move Robert, considering the front office is still valuing him as a star.
The White Sox very nearly traded Robert to the Cincinnati Reds last month, but talks broke down when Chicago reportedly refused to eat part of the center fielder's $15 million salary for 2025. He also carries a pair of $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027.
Spring training just got underway, while Opening Day is six weeks out. Even if Robert doesn't get dealt before then, he would surely be worth keeping an eye on as a possible trade deadline piece.
